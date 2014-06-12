Gucci Mane ft. Young Thug – “Panoramic Roof” [Listen]

Gucci Mane’s announcement of 1017 Brick Squad’s upcoming wave of projects was more than a precursor of things to come; it was the beginning of his album rollout. That brings us to today, which kicks off with “Panoramic Roof,” a new Young Thug-assisted record by the incarcerated rapper.

Produced by Zaytoven, the cut should sonically suit longtime Gucci fans. There’s a undeniable bounce, though the synthesizers can be overwhelming at times if sample-based production is your preference. Guwop and Thugga don’t go too far off the reserve here, as they trade braggadocios verses about all of the normal rapper cliches.

Don’t expect either rapper to spit anything worthy of a Pulitzer Prize, but this should be perfect for someone looking to pick up and go to the sounds of a fresh tune.

Gucci Mane’s “Panoramic Roof” will appear on his World War 3D LP, due to release June 17. Stream the record below.

