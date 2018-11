In the latest installment of “The People Vs” Cam’ron takes time out of his day to talk to fans about his eccentric wardrobe.

Noisey caught up with the Dipset head honcho out in London so he could answer YouTube commenters’ burning questions on capes, rainbow colored furs and his new A-Trak assisted “Dipsh*ts” video.

Peep the lighthearted conversation in the clip below.

Photo: YouTube