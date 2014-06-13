June 10th Officially “Drake Day” In Houston [Photo]

October’s Very Own Drake’s most recent accolade falls on another month, or should we say an official day, as June 10 is now his in his home away from home, Houston. The rapper broke the news via Instagram yesterday, June 12, during day one of his first-ever “Houston Appreciation Weekend” no less.

Photoed was a proclamation from Houston’s Mayor Annise D. Parker that named June 10 “Drake Day” in the city. The decree “commends and appreciates Drake for dedicating his time to Houston through his passion and enthusiasm for music and our city.” And that’s totally warranted, because the OVO founder has been extremely candid about the role that H-Town’s has paid in his successful career.

Peep a photo of the document below and a few more from day one of HAW on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

