JLo Samples Pete Rock & CL Smooth In “Troubeaux” ft. Nas [Listen]

Jennifer Lopez today drops another cut from her A.K.A album. “Troubeaux” samples Pete Rock and C.L. Smooth’s “The Reminisce Over You” and features the Queensbridge MC, Nas.

JLo finds herself chasing extraordinary love when she meets the bad boy of her dreams.”See the funny thing about you/ you got me doing things I wouldn’t do/ you ain’t no ordinary boy,” she sings.

The track boasts some much needed poetics from the Don Dada himself. Spin it below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Lopez’s eight studio album can be preordered on Amazon. It officially drops June 17.

—

Photo: WENN