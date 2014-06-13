50 Cent’s Animal Ambition Debuts At No.1

50 Cent debuts at No.1 today on R&B/Hip-Hop Albums with Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win. Not too shabby for the Queens rapper who hasn’t dropped an album in five years.

Animal Ambition opened with 47,000 copies sold in its first week, marking 50’s fifth No.1 full-length offering.

Via Billboard:

The entrance marks the rapper’s fifth No. 1 on the chart and first since his last album, “Before I Self-Destruct,” reached the apex in 2009 (with 160,000 first-week units). The new set’s Dr. Dre-produced “Smoke” (featuring Trey Songz) re-enters Rap Digital Songs at No. 39 with a 92 percent increase to 6,000 downloads sold.

Congrats the G-Unit ringleader.

