Eminem and Drake Premier New Heat

New music has been spilling from all angles as of late with mixtape releases, along with new albums, so it should be of no surprise that the trend continues.

With both rappers having their upcoming albums dropping in June, Drake and Eminem unleash new heat for the fans.

Drizzy unveiled the second single to his debut Thank Me Later.

“Find Your Love”

Slim Shady parts ways with the accent from Relapse to drop his first single on Recovery.

“I’m Not Afraid”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/04/eminem-not_affraid-tags-2dope.mp3

Are we feeling the new music from each rapper??

