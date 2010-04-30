CLOSE
Eminem Drops Teaser For “Not Afraid”

Just one day after dropping the expected first release from his Recovery album, “Not Afraid”, Eminem is releasing a teaser to go along with the track.

As previously reported, Em scrapped plans to release a Relapse 2, and chose Recovery as the new name for his new project.

Now with “Not Afraid” on the net and a video for the track forthcoming, Em is releasing a teaser featuring scenes from some of his past videos.

Check out the teaser for “Not Afraid” below.

Didn’t know they made 4 minute teasers…interesting.

Eminem Recovery , not afraid , relapse

