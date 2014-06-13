Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled & More Perform At The Beat Down 2014 [Photos]

Miami station 103.5 The Beat in partnership with Sunrise Sports & Entertainment, presented The Beat Down 2014 at BB&T Center on Thursday night, June 12.

The show featured Kendrick Lamar, Future, DJ Khaled, Ace Hood, and many more.

“As 103.5 The Beat continues to be the Urban/Hip-Hop authority in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market, we strive to provide our listener with the best product possible,” said DJ A-OH Hashem, 103.5 The Beat’s Program Director, in a statement. “From our music, community focus, on air and digital features to our shows and personalities, it was only right that we continued the trend and provide our listener with the best concert event of the summer. In October, the Beat was back…now on June 12, the Beat Down is back and bigger than ever.”

Peep some of the show’s highlights in the gallery on the following pages.

Photos: WENN

