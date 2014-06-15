CLOSE
Watch J. Cole Challenge Jay Z To Record A Song With Him In ’09 [VIDEO]

In a new special, RapFix Presents: JCole¹s The Warm Up 5 Years Later, MTV2 takes a look back at J. Cole and the mixtape that set him on the path to rap stardom. 

In the clip below, we see the Roc Nation rapper challenge Jay Z to hop on a track with him, which he admits was a reach at the time. “That was a crazy night and just seeing that was wild. I was being reckless,” said J. Cole of the never before seen clip.

The special anniversary documentary, hosted by Sway Calloway, airs on MTV Jams at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.

Photo: MTV

MTV RapFix

