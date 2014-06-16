J. Cole Celebrates The Warm Up With Heartfelt Letter, Premieres “Lights Please” [Video]

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the debut of his critically-acclaimed mixtape The Warm Up, J. Cole penned a heartfelt letter to his fans. Not only did he deliver that message via his website, he also world-premiered the long-awaited visual to “Lights Please” in conjunction.

In the letter, Cole recounts the journey he traveled in order to create the project, and what has happened since its release. He went on to thank his fans for everything they’ve done for him during his career.

Cole also finally revealed to the world the video for “Lights Please,” (which garnered him attention from Jay Z), and did so before announcing new deets from his second annual “Dollar & A Dream” tour this summer.

Read Jermaine’s full letter to his fans below and peep his “Lights Please” video on the following page. See the tour announcement at the end.

