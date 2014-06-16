CLOSE
HomeNews

Jennifer Lopez Twerks Extra Hard In “Booty” Teaser [Video]

Leave a comment

In the video treatment for the aptly-titled “Booty” track off her upcoming A.K.A album, Jennifer Lopez and a bevy of backup dancers demonstrate their ass-shaking skills.

In the Diplo-produced cut, JLo makes but one simple request, while dressed in b-girl swag and perfectly snug tights: “All the sexy girls in the party/ Go and grab a man bring him to the dance floor.”

Peep the teaser below. A.K.A officially descends tomorrow, June 17.


Photo: Vevo

twerking

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: