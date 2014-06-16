Young Jeezy, Fabolous, Future & More Attend Birthday Bash After Party [Photos]

In conjunction with Heineken, Atlanta’s hottest Hip-Hop station WHTA Hot 107.9 threw its annual Birthday Bash on Saturday (June 14) at the Philips Arena.

Considered to be one of the largest Hip-Hop concerts in the nation, Birthday Bash 19 featured a slew of chart-topping recording artists including Young Jeezy, Fabolous, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dro, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, YG and more.

And what’s an ATL party without some of its TV personalities? Stevie J, Tammy Rivera, Yung Joc, Lil Scrappy and the like were in attendance as well.

Peep a photo recap of the concert and its after party in the gallery on the following pages.

—

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLpics.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31Next page »