J. Cole World-Premieres “Lights Please” Years Later [Video]

In a special edition of RapFix with Sway Calloway, Jermaine Cole finally unveiled the video treatment for his standout record, “Lights Please.”

On Sunday (June 15), the Roc Nation signee rummaged through the MTV vault and world-premiered the visuals for the song that garnered Jay Z’s attention.

“We been holding on to it for way too long,” said Cole to the RapFix host before explaining that he and his team filmed the video circa August 2008.

Despite the fact that “Lights Please” (off The Warm Up) is the song that got him a major record deal, Cole felt it wasn’t yet time to release the accompanying cinematography. ‘Til today, that is. Enjoy.

—

Photo: MTV