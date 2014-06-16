Kanye West Surprise Speaker At Cannes Lions 2014 Creativity Festival

Kanye West is getting back on track with prolific appearances after his over-the-top wedding last month. The newlywed will be presenting at a panel about the intertwining of technology and culture at Cannes Lions 2014, an “annual awards show and festival for professionals in the creative communications industry.”

In their typical sarcastic fashion when it comes to Mr. West, the New York Post reports:

Having been out of the spotlight for what must feel to West like a lifetime (at least a few weeks) after the wedding extravaganza, the opinionated rapper has signed up for a surprise Tuesday Cannes Lions presentation. The 1 p.m. seminar title, “Technology, Culture and Consumer Adoption: Learning to Read the Cultural Landscape,” about how digital progress and cultural evolution are inextricably linked, sounds like a subject close to West’s heart. While festival execs were unable to fully confirm Kanye’s participation on Monday afternoon, if he makes it, he will be speaking alongside an already strong panel of Translation CEO Steve Stoute, Bloomberg’s Stephanie Ruhle and Andreessen Horowitz’s Ben Horowitz. We suggest they get their comments in early.

A probably free trip to Cannes, France to talk about being a creative, how could Yeezy pass that up?

—

Photo: WENN.com