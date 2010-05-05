Gucci Mane Coming Home From Jail Next Week???

Looks like fans of Gucci Mane may be receiving their wish. According to the rumor mill, Gucci Mane may be released next Wednesday, May 12 from Fulton County Jail according to Hot 97’s Angie Martinez.

The announcement came shortly after Martinez announced that Gucci would be added to the line-up for Hot 97’s infamous Summer Jam concert line up.

Gucci, who has been incarcerated since November for parole violation stemming from a 2005 assault charge, is still making major moves in the industry. With his single “Lemonade” in heavy radio and video rotation and everyone from Joel Ortiz to Fabolous and even Trey Songz remixing the joint, it’s easy to see that upon his pending release, Gucci may already have a packed schedule.

As of press time there was no confirmation about the release from Gucci’s camp.