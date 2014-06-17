J. Cole Announces 2nd Annual Dollar & A Dream Tour, Will Perform The Warm Up

J. Cole is going to be busy this summer, specifically July. The Roc Nation rapper announced that his second annual Dollar & A Dream tour is going down and it will be a celebration of the fifth anniversary of his The Warm Up mixtape, which he will perform in its entirety.

The Warm Up is credited with properly launching Cole’s Rap career, and it was recently profiled on a special episode of MTV’s RapFix.

Admission to the shows are still for only a dollar on a first come, first serve basis. The first performance goes down in London on July 3, with five more dates in New York City, Los Angeles, Raleigh, NC, Chicago and Miami to follow. The location of the shows will be announced day on of Cole’s Twitter account at @JColeNC.

Check out the dates for the Summer 2014 version of the Dollar & Dream tour below:

7/3: London, UK

7/15: NYC

7/17: Miami, FL

7/19: Raleigh, NC

7/21: Chicago, IL

7/23: Los Angeles, CA

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired/Bernard Smalls