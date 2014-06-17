Kanye West Says Wedding Kiss Pic Took 4 Days To Prep, Slams Annie Leibovitz

Put Kanye West in front of an audience and he’ll have plenty to say, even if it may offend. The latest person in Yeezy’s crosshairs is famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, who backed out of being West’s wedding photographer the day before the ceremony.

According to West, thanks to Leibovitz going AWOL, it took him and Kim Kardashian four days to get the photo just write for Instagram. West let loose while speaking at the Cannes Lions 2014 conference. According to the New York Post, the rapper/producer told the crowd that Yeezy must have been “afraid of celebrity.”

He said, “Let me tell you something about that kiss photo that my girl put up … this was pissing my girl off during the honeymoon, she was exhausted because we worked on the photo so much because Annie Leibovitz pulled out right before the wedding. I think that she was, like, scared of the idea of celebrity.”

Considering Leibovitz resume (countless cover for Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue, etc.), we doubt she was afraid of celebrity.

The four days must have been worth it since the picture in question is now the most liked picture in the history of the ‘Gram. Check out the flicks in question on the following pages.

Photos: AP, Instagram/@kimkardashian

