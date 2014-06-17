KiD CuDi Explains New Era Collab [Video]

New Era and KiD CuDi recently unveiled their collaborative collection of 59FIFTY fitted hats and a rucksack bag. The Wicked Awesome Records founder discussed the various influences for the accessories in a follow up feature that hit the Internets along with the actual release today.

CuDi is a part of New Era’s Artists Series, which is “created by the innovators and visionaries in music and beyond.”

“I’ve been obsessed with space since I was a kid, so I wanted to bring that same flavor to this,” Cudder told New Era of the galactic themed garbs. His goal was to make something “inspiring” that could be worn everyday.

Peep the collection online here. Hear KiD CuDi discuss his creations in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube