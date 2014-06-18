T.I. ft. Iggy Azalea – “No Mediocre” [Video]

The budgets record labels allot to artists quite frankly aren’t what they once were, but T.I. managed to squeeze the juice out of Columbia Records to create the newly debuted visual for “No Mediocre,” Iggy Azalea.

The Kang and some of Hustle Gang’s finest took a little trip to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil to get well acquainted with the beautiful scenery and some even better looking women. The latter propels the Atlanta native’s messaging: “All I f*ck is bad b*tches/ I don’t want no mediocre.”

Whether playing soccer or performing a subtle two-step, Tip appears to be in his old groove in the Director X-directed clip. And that’s without mentioning that Iggy is absolutely tantalizing during her time on screen.

“No Mediocre” will appear on T.I.’s upcoming Paperwork LP, due to release in September. Tune into the video below and be sure to give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: MTV