Kanye West Talks Beats & Apple Deal, Calls Jay Z No.1 [Video]

In a last minute decision, Kanye West flew to speak at a seminar for “the creatives” at the 2014 Cannes Lions Festival.

During his talk at “Technology, Culture and Consumer Adoption: Learning to Read the Cultural Landscape,” Yeezy again likened himself to Steve Jobs, spoke on his admiration for Apple, and weighed in on their deal with Beats Electronics before referring to Jay Z as number one for helping make the aforementioned possible.

“There would have been no Beats deal without the Samsung deal. It showed the No. 1 company the importance of connecting with culture,” said West.

“The reason I said I didn’t like Samsung particularly is because throughout my entire life, because of how my parents raised me, I have to work with the No. 1. I can’t work with anyone but Jay Z, because he’s No. 1. I can’t be with any girl but Kim, because that’s the girl whose pictures I look at the most and get turned on by. I’m not going to represent any company but Louis Vuitton , because that’s No.1,” he added. “Samsung is not quite Apple, but it showed that Jimmy [Iovine] and Dre would be able to connect with the No. 1 influencers.”

The rapper, who we know is eager to be respected as a designer, went on to say he could even enhance Instagram with a “simple task” so as to clean up the photo-sharing network, aesthetically. Can’t say we aren’t curious to see what that entails.

Check out a brief conversation about technology with Kanye West, Steve Stoute and Ben Horowitz in the clip on the following page.

Photo: YouTube

