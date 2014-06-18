Gucci Mane & Migos – The Green Album Album Stream [Listen]

The Rap game is experiencing “World World 3D” courtesy of Gucci Mane, who delivered three collaborative albums with current and former 1017 Brick Squad artists. Here’s The Green Album featuring Migos.

Guwop and company provide fans with a 10 track dosage of trap goodness. This includes song one, “1017 Thug,” featuring Young Thug, a reoccurring guest on the project. Other featured artists include Young Scooter, Young Dolph, and Kourney Money.

Additionally, Gucci Mane delivered The Purple Album and The White Album with Young Thug and PeeWee Longway, respectively (more on that soon). Each can be found on iTunes.

Stream The Green Album below.

—

Photo: YouTube