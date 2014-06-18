Jay Z Selling “40/40” Beverage

Jay Z may not be one of Kanye West’s favorite persons at the time being, but Hova is still racking up wins. The latest is selling a beverage called “40/40” in stores.

Says The Smoking Section:

For those who are thinking, “hey, doesn’t he already have his own drink in Ace of Spades champagne,” kind of (wink, wink); not to mention his probable partnership with Ace of Spades’ maker Sovereign Brands, LLC aims to exploit the higher-earning demographic that drinks champagne more regularly. With 40/40 the drink, Jigga can now sell a product to Johnny Basketball in Dublin, Ohio, or Manhattan, and then pop out the can to thank him for the purchase.

Reportedly, Jigga gets paid every time a bottle is sold. Read the full story over at The Smoking Section.

Photo: Z100/YouTube