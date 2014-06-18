Michael Jace Pleads Not Guilty To Wife’s Murder After Reportedly Confessing On 911

Shield actor Michael Jace is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges of killing his wife April. As previously reported, Jace called the police following the May 20 shooting, confessing to the murder.

It was said the couple’s two children–both under the age of 10–witnessed the killing with their own eyes. According to the Associated Press, police have not officially released a motive for the murder but it is being alleged that a long brewing argument of the Jace’s financial crisis was the root of the problem.

Fire officials released a 911 call from April Jace’s father in June where it’s said Michael admitted to the crime.

“My son-in-law called me, and (texted) me, and said come get the kids because he shot April, our daughter,” the caller, whose name was removed from the recording, told a fire department dispatcher.

TMZ is now reporting that Jace pled not guilty to the murder charges.

If convicted, he faces 50 years to life in state prison. He’s currently being held on $2 million bail.

Listen to the 911 call April’s father made in audio player below.

