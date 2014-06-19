Kendrick Lamar Wants To Score Films In The Future [Video]

After disclosing that he is working on new music with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar spoke with DJ Hyphen and J.Moore of KUBE 93’s Sunday Sound Session about life on the road, traveling around the globe and creative endeavors outside of music.

When asked about what he’d like to do outside of rapping, K. Dot expressed his desire to work more on film, still from a musical perspective. “Scoring movies. I’m real huge on visual concepts and the music behind it, the dramatic feel behind it, piecing things together,” he said. “And I think that comes from, you know, doing music. To challenge myself, I would like to do take it to another level.”

See more of Kendrick and about his travels around the world in the video clip below.

