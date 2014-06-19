Kanye West Doesn’t Put Any Blame On Annie Lebovitz

Earlier this week, we learned from outlets like PageSix that Kanye West had placed celebrity photographer Annie Lebovitz on his sh*t list for pulling out right before the wedding.

“Let me tell you something about that kiss photo that my girl put up,” explained West about Instagram’s now most popular pic. “This was pissing my girl off during the honeymoon, she was exhausted because we worked on the photo so much because Annie Leibovitz pulled out right before the wedding.”

Today, Yeezy alongside his dream wedding photog Annie Lebovitz release a joint statement regarding some of the now infamous comments he made about her during his Cannes speech on Tuesday (June 17).

As per release statement:

Kanye West’s comments about Annie Leibovitz while speaking at the 2014 Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival have been taken out of context and sensationalized. Although Kanye expressed frustration that he was not able to collaborate with Annie Leibovitz at his recent wedding, he is not assigning blame, and is not accusing Annie in any way. Kanye and Annie’s representatives were in negotiations for weeks that were not completed by the time of the wedding. “Annie would have been happy to do the portrait but she was never confirmed,” said a representative for Leibovitz. It was Kanye’s dream to bring together for the wedding his favorite creatives – Ricardo Tisci on the dress, Vanessa Beecroft on the experience, and Andrea Bocelli – Kim’s favorite singer – singing Kim’s favorite song as she walked down the aisle. The first choice to capture one of the most special days in Kim and Kanye’s life: Annie Leibovitz. Annie Leibovitz – the legendary photographer responsible for Kim and Kanye’s recent Vogue cover – is not known to shoot weddings. But Kanye West dreams big. He loves and respects Annie as a true artist and wanted to bring her eye for beauty to the imagery of the event. In his Cannes Lions panel with Steve Stoute and tech guru godfather Ben Horowitz, Kanye was referencing Annie as an example of how to merge culture and tech. “Picture this,” said Kanye. “The most-liked Instagram photo of all time, shot by Annie Leibovitz. Oh, I’m sorry for dreaming out loud. Again.”

[Via MissInfo]

—

Photo: Instagram