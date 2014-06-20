Beyoncé Lands HBO Series With Mrs. Carter World Tour Footage

Following her 2013 documentary Life Is But a Dream, Beyoncé is heading back to HBO. This time around, the singer is returning for a series of concert installments from her Mrs. Carter World Tour.

The series, titled Beyoncé: X10, is a collection of four-minute segments from her recently completed global excursion.

Via Billboard:

The 10 installments will air every Sunday evening at 8:55 p.m. ET/PT ahead of the seventh and final season of “True Blood,” which begins at 9 p.m. ET/PT on June 22. Taped performances of “Blow/Cherry,” “Drunk in Love,” “Ghost/Haunted,” “Flawless/Yonce,” “Get Me Bodied/Baby Boy/Diva,” “Girls,” “Heaven,” “Partition,” “Why Don’t You Love Me?” and “XO” will air as part of the series.

The Beyhive must be buzzing. But will you watch? Chime in at the bottom.

Photo: WENN