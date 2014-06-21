Alicia Keys Stars In Givenchy’s New Perfume Campaign [Photo]

Accomplished musician, philanthropist, and then some, Alicia Keys, recently added a job as the new face for Givenchy Fragrance to her portfolio. And here’s the first campaign to materialize since the deal was struck.

Keys is dressed to the nines in a gold gown to fit the aesthetic of Givenchy’s Dahlia Divin fragrance ad campaign. She revealed the image to her fans via a tweet that read, “AK x Givenchy. #DahliaDivin. For my modern day goddesses!!! 😉 Shine without inhibition!!!”

Though new to Givenchy, the Grammy Winner has previously held the Global Creative Director position at Blackberry.

