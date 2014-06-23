Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Throw North West “Kidchella” Birthday [Photos]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian put on quite the birthday soirée for their tiny bundle of joy, North West.

Baby North, who turned one on June 15, got a Coachella-themed birthday party on Saturday (June 21). The “Kidchella” children jamboree featured a giant ferris wheel, teepees, hair braiding, face painting and more.

North’s party was held at Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s swanky home and was attended by the likes of Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Blac Chyna and their sons to name a few.

The Kardashian family shared a slew of photos and videos over their Instagram accounts. Peep some of the photo ops on the following pages.

