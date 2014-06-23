Killer Mike & El-P Announce Second Run The Jewels Tour

Does the phrase, “So nice that we had to do it twice?,” strike a chord. Well, it does if you’re Killer Mike and El-P, who announced their plan to embark on another leg of their Run The Jewels tour.

The dynamic duo will make 13 more stops throughout the U.S. and Canada throughout July, August and November. Dates include festivals like Lollapalooza, Music Fest Northwest, and Mad Decent Block Party. And perhaps the most exciting tidbit of this news is that Run The Jewels will perform alongside Wu-Tang Clan at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City.

With that intel, fans can expect more energetic shows and hilarious antics from the Atlanta native and El Producto in the near future. But the elephant in the room is their forthcoming Run The Jewels 2 album, which they’ve been teasing online.

Hopefully, the MCs will deliver some material from the project while they’re on the road. See the schedule below.

[Spotted at Pitchfork]

07-31 Salt Lake City, UT – Pioneer Park *

08-02 Chicago, IL – Double Door

08-03 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-08 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

08-09 Seattle, WA – Showbox

08-11 Victoria, British Columbia – Upstairs Cabaret

08-12 Vancouver, British Columbia – Biltmore

08-13 Calgary, Alberta – Republik

08-14 Edmonton, Alberta – Starlite Room

08-16 Portland, OR – Music Fest Northwest

08-22 Denver, CO – Mad Decent Block Party

08-23 Los Angeles, CA – FYF Fest

11-07-09 Austin, TX – Fun Fun Fun Fest

* with Wu-Tang Clan

Photo: Instagram