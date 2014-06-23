Kendrick Lamar Talks Early Stages Of Sophomore LP & World Travel [Video]

To say that there’s a lot of pressure on Kendrick Lamar goes without saying, but he appeared cool as a fan when discussing his still developing sophomore LP with Houston’s 93.7 The Beat personality Devi Dev.

TDE’s resident Compton native delivered Hip-Hop’s last widely heralded classic album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, back in 2012, but fans are anxious to hear what he’ll cook up next. And so is he. K. Dot acknowledged those who praised his Interscope debut early on, but his current sentiments are clear — he’s on to the next one.

“I really can’t focus on the past as far as remembering what was said then,” he said. “You’re only as good as your last piece of work.”

Lamar is in the recording process, and says he’s yet to determine the direction of his next body of work. Hear him speak more about his music and how traveling the world has changed him in the footage below.

Photo: 93.7 The Beat