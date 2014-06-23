Jay Z Doc A Genius Leaves The Hood Gathers Hundreds At NYC Screening [Photos]

This past Saturday (June 21), Moguldom Studios premiered A Genius Leaves The Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) as a “Spotlight Screening.”

The evening commenced on the red carpet with Moguldom CEO Jamarlin Martin, President of Moguldom Entertainment Brett Dismuke and the film’s Director/Executive producer Barion Grant, all of whom took questions and posed for pictures.

The documentary was played before an audience of about 300 hundred attendees, some of which were affiliated with media outlets such as Black Enterprise, The Movie Talk, EurWeb and Sister 2 Sister to name a few.

A brief panel about the unprecedented film, with CCO of Moguldom Media Group Marve Frazier, Dismuke and Grant, closed out the evening.

Take a gander at some of the photos ops on the following pages.

—

Photos: Aaron J. / ABFF

