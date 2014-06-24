Road To Total Slaughter Episode 1 [Video]

In Episode 1 of Road to Total Slaughter eight of the most renowned battle rappers arrive at the “House of Slaughter” alongside team mentors Loaded Lux and Murda Mook.

As expected, the tension in the air only heightens as time draws closer to the opening battle of the tournament.

Slaughterhouse, who serve as judges for the tournament, show up to meet and greet contestants at their new residency. But when Murda Mook brings out Harlem World’s T-Rex, everyone in the room becomes a tad bit more shook in the House of Slaughter.

Episode 2 premieres on FUSE this Wednesday, June 25, at 12 a.m. EST. Watch the first one in the video below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube