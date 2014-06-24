LeBron James Opts Out, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent

Miami Heat fans are sick. LeBron James has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent.

ESPN reports that James’ agent, Rich Paul, told the Heat the NBA superstar will exercise his early termination option and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

James was set to make $20 million next season and had another two years and $42.7 million left on his original deal. Clearly, he’s looking for a hefty re-up for his services. The Heat still have a shot at re-signing him, though.

Another high-profile player that opted out of his contract to test the free agent waters is Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, for now.

We know one thing for certain, the slander that is about to come King James’ way on the Internets is going to be truly epic.

Photo: AP Photo