Curren$y Debuts 5 New Music Visuals [Video]

If Curren$y is respectable for one reason, and one reason only, it’s for his work ethic. The man churns out content like it’s no one’s business, and returns with a batch of five visuals for tracks that appeared on his Drive In Theatre mixtape.

Spitta took a cinematic approach to bringing “MPR,” “Stolen,” “Introduction,” “Stove Top,” and “High Top Whites” to life on the small screen. And the clips are actually available separately and in one long form format. Each shows the Jet Life founder at his most comfortable with some Mary Jane and a vintage vehicle in tow.

The separated videos can be found below and the other version is on the following page.

