Gucci Mane To Be Released From Jail May 12th

Fans of Gucci Mane can begin the countdown to his return now that he’s officially set to be released from jail in less than a week’s time.

As previously reported, rumors were swirling that the 1017 Brick Squad representative would be released in the forthcoming weeks and now there’s confirmation.

Reps for Gucci Mane confirmed to RapRadar that Gucci Mane will be released from Georgia’s Fulton County jail on Wednesday, May 12th.

The rapper was jailed in November for probation violation after reportedly testing positive for marijuana and cocaine, a charge that’s since been disputed by people in his camp.

La Flare’s release comes just in time for Hot 97’s Summer Jam where he’s scheduled to perform, and in time for him to celebrate his newly acquired label and management.

As previously reported Gucci announced that he fired his manager, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame Debrah Antney and his booking agent Johnnie Cabbell of Hitt Afta Hitt Enterprises.

Instead Gucci will be managed exclusively by First Avenue Management, Inc. and booked by CAA agency.

He’s also started his own record label 1017 Brick Squad Records, the home of O.J. Da Juiceman, Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane himself.