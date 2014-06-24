Future – “Side Effects” [Video]

Future is on the tail end of the 45-city Honest tour, which he embarked on May 23 to promote his new album. With less than 20 shows to go, the rapper debuts a visual for “Side Effects” to further his reach online.

Consider the clip a lesson on multitasking 101, because the Atlanta native shot it while travelling on a private jet. However, the setting sounds a lot gaudier than what’s shown on screen. Future delivers his brand of sing-rapping on the soFLY and Nius-produced record, which may not resonate with fans of his more street oriented material.

Give us your thoughts on Future’s “Side Effects” video in the comments after watching below.

