Wiz Khalifa ft. Project Pat & Juicy J – “KK” [Listen]

Wiz Khalifa’s smash hit “We Dem Boyz” is quite possibly the song of the summer, but that didn’t stop the rapper from debuting his new single, “KK,” featuring brothers Juicy J and Project Pat.

“KK” seems to be an acronym for “Khalifa Kush,” the rapper’s personal strain of marijuana. But then again, this is Wiz that we’re talking about. His partners in rhyme have also been known champion cannabis on wax (no pun attended), so the cut is a natural marriage if that’s your lifestyle, too.

Look for “KK” to appear on Wiz’s upcoming Blacc Hollywood album, due to release later this year. Stream the record below, and let us know if it’s dope in the comments.

