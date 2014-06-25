Kanye West & Rick Ross On Mase’s Next Single, New Album In October

Ma$e’s return to music seems to be the rapper’s attempt at “all or nothing.” His latest single, “Nothing” has definitely seen some radio rotation, but his next one should be a killer joint.

In a recent sit-down with Hot 107.9, the Harlem World representer revealed plans to feature none other than Kanye West and Rick Ross on his next single. “My next single will probably be with me, Rick Ross, and Kanye. That’s called ‘Billboard’,” said Ma$e. “[We] got something really serious coming.”

Ma$e also touched on his forthcoming album, Now We Even. “It should be out the first week in October,” he said. “We gon’ have Yayo on it, Ross, Puff, Dipset. It’s gon’ be really special. This will be what I would have put out after Harlem World, so it’s gonna be really special.”

Peep the full interview in the video below.