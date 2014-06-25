50 Cent Talks Upcoming G-Unit LP & Mixtape [Video]

50 Cent recently chopped it up with Jenny Boom Boom of Hartford’s Hot 97.3 about topics like his Animal Ambition LP, plans for Street King Immortal, due in September, and new Starz series Power. There was also an interesting tidbit of news that will please G-Unit fans.

“G-Unit album will be late November, early December,” 50 revealed. The Queens rapper admittedly said that “it feels good” for the gang to all be together again. While the rap collective are still in the early stages of recording, creating a song a day has quickly gotten them back into a great collaborative space.

Fif also announced an upcoming G-Unit mixtape, though he opted not to announce a proper release date.

Hear what 50 Cent had to say in the footage below. Also listen up for an explanation for why The Game wasn’t a part of the G-Unit reunion.

—

Photo: YouTube