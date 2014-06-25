D’Angelo To Headline 2014 Afropunk Festival

This year’s Afropunk Festival may be the best yet, and D’Angelo is partially the cause. Today, the minds behind the annual event announced that the Voodoo singer-songwriter will headline.

The Afropunk Festival will invade Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park from August 22-23. Along with D’Angelo, performers include co-headliner and British folk-soul singer Lianne La Havas, as well as Body Count (Ice-T’s metal band), Trash Talk, Meshell Ndegeocello, SZA, The Internet, Shabazz Palaces, Alice Smith, and more.

The crowd has grown each year, as the free festival has become increasingly popular. There’s a ticket option for those who don’t appreciate waiting in lines. See that here.

Peep the full lineup below.

—

Photo: Drew Gurian/Red Bull Content Pool