Drake Responds To Skylar Diggins Infatuation With Hilarious Video

Back in May, Drake admitted over Instagram that he had a crush on Tulsa Shock player Skylar Diggins (no surprise there).

That didn’t stop Diggins‘ current beau from posting a pic of him and his girl in an obvious PSA.

Drizzy, who was accused of being “thirsty” for the WNBA superstar, was prompted to respond with a hilarious message via his righthand man and OVO crew member, OB O’Brien.

“Is she an absolute TOP goddess just draped in drift? That’s for you to decide. We like how she plays the game and she handles herself like a lady,” exclaimed the funny man in a short video.

See it for yourself in the clip below.

—

Photo: WENN