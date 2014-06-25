CLOSE
HomeNews

Drake Responds To Skylar Diggins Infatuation With Hilarious Video

Leave a comment

Back in May, Drake admitted over Instagram that he had a crush on Tulsa Shock player Skylar Diggins (no surprise there).

That didn’t stop Diggins‘ current beau from posting a pic of him and his girl in an obvious PSA.

Screen Shot 2014-06-25 at 3.23.57 PM

Drizzy, who was accused of being “thirsty” for the WNBA superstar, was prompted to respond with a hilarious message via his righthand man and OVO crew member, OB O’Brien.

“Is she an absolute TOP goddess just draped in drift? That’s for you to decide. We like how she plays the game and she handles herself like a lady,” exclaimed the funny man in a short video.

See it for yourself in the clip below.


Photo: WENN

Skylar Diggins

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close