Jay Z & Beyoncé Kick Off “On The Run” Tour [Photos]

The wait is over for “Jayoncé” fans. Jay Z and Beyoncé officially kicked off their “On The Run” tour at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami last night (June 25), which also happened to be the day after Solange’s birthday.

What with all the rumors about their six-year union being in trouble (and counseling sessions three time a week) Mr. and Mrs Carter are more open about their relationship, and seemingly more committed than ever.

Rather than making a statement about the marriage fodder, they let the show speak for itself. During the concert the Carter’s displayed video footage from their April 2008 wedding ceremony, and shots of Blue Ivy Carter.

The setlist featured a mixture of their collaborations and solo heaters including “03 Bonnie & Clyde,” “99 Problems” “If I Were A Boy,” “Song Cry,” “Ring the Alarm,” and “Crazy in Love.”

As expected Jay and Bey stuck to the “On the Run” script, especially with Bey’s wardrobe.

Photos: Instagram/Twitter/Tumblr

