CLOSE
HomeNews

Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend French Montana Due In Court For Driving Without License

Leave a comment

French Montana is now being referred to as Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend. Also, the rapper is due in court to face charges that he was driving without a license back in February.

Reports the New York Post:

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner will have another reason to disapprove of her daughter Khloé’s bad-boy rapper boyfriend French Montana — he’s due in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday to fight charges that he was cruising city streets in his white Rolls-Royce Ghost without a license.

Born Karim Kharbouch, the lyricist was nabbed by cops on Feb. 1 around 1:40 a.m. outside B.B. King’s on 42nd Street, where he was headed for a party with Funkmaster Flex.

Kharbouch was charged with a misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

But his lawyer Javier Solano said the arrest was due to a mix-up and his client wants to pay the fine and move on.

According to French’s lawyer, a mix up with the DMV caused his client to not realize that his driver’s license was suspended.

Also, Kris Jenner thinks French and her daughter are just friends. Yeah, okay.

Photo: Prince Williams

Crime and Punishment

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close