Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend French Montana Due In Court For Driving Without License

French Montana is now being referred to as Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend. Also, the rapper is due in court to face charges that he was driving without a license back in February.

Reports the New York Post:

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner will have another reason to disapprove of her daughter Khloé’s bad-boy rapper boyfriend French Montana — he’s due in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday to fight charges that he was cruising city streets in his white Rolls-Royce Ghost without a license.

Born Karim Kharbouch, the lyricist was nabbed by cops on Feb. 1 around 1:40 a.m. outside B.B. King’s on 42nd Street, where he was headed for a party with Funkmaster Flex.

Kharbouch was charged with a misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

But his lawyer Javier Solano said the arrest was due to a mix-up and his client wants to pay the fine and move on.