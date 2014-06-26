Frank Ocean Fires Longtime Managers & PR Team

Frank Ocean has made a pair of major changes to his supporting personnel. BuzzFeed reports that the singer-songwriter has fired his management team and publicist.

Ocean’s reasons for parting ways with his longtime business partners are unbeknownst to the public at the moment. And that may never change. Married management duo Christian and Kelly Clancy, who’ve helped the entire Odd Future collective achieve success in music, television, and merchandise, serviced the Grammy Award winner since 2010. Life or Death PR, who also represent Odd Future, have been taken out of the picture as well.

The “Thinkin About You” crooner remains in management limbo, but he’s hired Hollywood agency ID PR — the representation for stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Alicia Keys and Sean Penn — to handle his promotional affairs.

Representation for Ocean and the Clancy family opted not to comment on the matter.

Fans will be pleased to hear that Frank Ocean is reportedly slated to deliver his sophomore album, the long-awaited follow up to his critically acclaimed debut, channel ORANGE, by the close of this year.

—

Photo: Andres Otero/WENN.com