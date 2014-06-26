Ja Rule Accuses 50 Cent Of Snitching In New Autobiography

While it seemed the Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef had calmed down, expect some more war of words in the near future. Ja‘s upcoming book, Unruly, details how Fif allegedly aided the federal authorities in several ways.

The accusations stem from the 2000 shooting of 50 Cent where he was shot nine times outside of his grandmother’s house in Queens. “When they (the feds) asked him who he thought had shot him, it would make sense that 50 would have said, ‘Ja Rule, Irv Gotti and Murder Inc.,’” wrote Ja, as reported by the New York Daily News

Even though the G-Unit boss has vehemently denied any cooperation with the law, Rule speculates that 50 led police through an array of dry snitching in his lyrics. “He secretly led them through his recordings for the answers they were looking for” asserts Ja.

The book also goes into the many physical altercations the two have gotten into over years of their long running beef. At a peace summit held in Atlanta, Rule states that he got the best of Jackson with the help of a baseball bat.

“50 tried to swing on me, but I dipped, then I hit him with the baby Louisville Slugger. Bam! I dropped the bat. I pulled the shirt over his head. I started catching him left, right, uppercut” he writes.

Their infamous brawl at the Hit Factory recording studio is also detailed as another victory for Murder Inc. crew as this time Ja was armed with a crutch. “I hit him with the crutch, we proceeded to whip his ass. I was putting in my work. 50 was crunched in the corner. I slammed the big Tannoy speaker down on him.”

Lastly Rule asserts 50 was jealous of his success and in turn became hellbent on destroying his career: “50 was a crazed man on a mission to destroy me.”

Ja Rule‘s book Unruly: The Highs and Lows of Being a Man will be released on Tuesday, July 1.

Photo: Instagram