8 Things We Learned From Kendrick Lamar’s NY Times Story [Photos]

Kendrick Lamar has remained one of Hip-Hop’s most discussed artists, despite not delivering a proper body of work since his critically acclaimed 2012 debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city. The New York Times recently ran an insightful piece on the poetic MC, written during his time on the Yeezus tour.

The detail of the mellow Compton native depicts him as level-headed, caring, and very observant. Meanwhile the inclusion of close friends and TDE members like Dave Free, his longtime manager, adds to the story’s effectiveness. Also a thinking man, Lamar was very candid in discussing the music industry, his parents, and what he doesn’t want his career to become.

After the jump are a list of things we learned from The New York Times story on Kendrick Lamar.

—

Photo: IconicPix/WENN.com

