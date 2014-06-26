Cam’ron – “Funeral” [Video]

Cam’ron released another piece of content to make this day even more eventful. After unveiling the official trailer for his First Of The Month short film series, the Harlem rapper followed up with a visual for a track called “Funeral.”

Killa Cam invites listeners to sit around the proverbial campfire, as he tells a story about the dearly departed’s passing. Without giving too much of the tale, the wrong people discovered that the man was an informant for the police. This is a nuanced tale, so it’s recommended that fans listen closely.

BLACKPRO directed the treatment.

Cam’ron is set to deliver the first installment of his First Of The Month film and EP series on July 1. Check out the video for Cam’ron’s “Funeral” below.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=VxZzhlbjr24qnPtOPrVdjiSVS4kIJK-m&pbid=695aba2fa0e6459797bb6076f4e03323

—

Photo: Complex