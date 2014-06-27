Busta Rhymes Announces New Song With Eminem

Busta Rhymes has revealed his new song, titled “Calm Down,” will boast a feature appearance from Detroit rapper Eminem.

Last night (June 26), Busta made the announcement via Twitter, while sharing a pic of him and Em in the studio. IT’S OFFICIAL!!! THE CONGLOMERATE ENT. PRESENTS… BUSTA RHYMES FT. EMINEM “CALM DOWN” IS COMING JULY. 1ST,” tweeted Bussa Bus.

The Scoop DeVille-produced track will be appearing Busta’s new album Extinction Level Event 2, due out later this year.

Photo: Twitter/@bustarhymes