Angel Haze Talks New Romance With Ireland Baldwin: “We F*ck”

Openly bisexual rapper Angel Haze now offers answers to those still debating the nature of her relationship with fashion model Ireland Baldwin.

“We f*ck and friends don’t f*ck,” says the Detroit rapper to Independent. “I have never f**ked one of my friends. Once I see you in that way, it doesn’t happen But we do f**k and it’s crazy and that’s weird to say because I think about it in terms of an audience reading it and them thinking, ‘What the hell?’ But it happens.”

Earlier in the conversation she touches on how she feels about her unconventional romance with Baldwin, whom she first met at New York Fashion Week. “An interracial gay couple, I mean that’s just weird for America right now.”

Still, it’s clear that Angel, who’s defended her sexuality before, is shameless about her newest love affair.

Thoughts? Sound off in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram