Gucci Mane ft. Chief Keef – “Top In The Trash” [Listen]

Gucci Mane has an irrationally large amount of unreleased tracks in the stashed. His latest release is titled “Top In The Trash” and features Chief Keef.

Backed by booming Mike WiLL Made It production, the cut has the feel of a hard hitting street anthem. Guwop and Keef trade verses detailing their street ties on the track. But then again, what do you expect from the duo?

“Top In The Trash” will appear on Gucci Mane’s upcoming Trap House 4 album, due to release July 4. Stream the record below.

